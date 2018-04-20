Philippe Coutinho 'Anxious' to Win First Trophy at Barcelona After €160m January Arrival

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho has described himself as 'anxious' to win his first trophy with the club since completing a €160m transfer from Liverpool in January.





Barça will likely soon have their hands on La Liga trophy, potentially as the first Spanish team to go through a 38-game league season unbeaten, but some silverware will arrive at Camp Nou much sooner if the Catalans can see off Sevilla in the Copa del Rey final this weekend.

"I came here to play these types of matches and win titles. Being able to play a final is a very important and very happy moment," Coutinho is quoted as saying by Marca.

"The days leading up to it are experienced with an eagerness to play, they are great moments and I am anxious for it to arrive. It's my first chance to play a final with Barcelona and I'll do everything that depends on me so we can play a great game."

Barça have won the Copa del Rey in each of the last three seasons, and four successive wins would match the competition record held by Althletic Bilbao in the early 1930s and Real Madrid, then simply know as 'Madrid' between 1905 and 1908.

Coutinho had to watch on as a spectator as Barça crashed out of the Champions League earlier this month at the hands of Roma. He was ineligible for European competition after already playing in the group stage for former club Liverpool in the first half of the campaign.

