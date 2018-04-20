Real Madrid Approach for Eden Hazard Set to Depend on Future of Current Bernabeu Star

Real Madrid may only make a summer approach for Chelsea star Eden Hazard, if under fire winger Gareth Bale leaves the club after five years in the Spanish capital, with Los Blancos seemingly unable or unwilling to accommodate both in the same side.

It was recently suggested that Real have become hesitant over pursuing their longstanding interest in Hazard after the Belgian's loss of form for Chelsea in recent weeks and months.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

But in the event of Bale's possible exit from the Bernabeu, which has been strongly denied, and a possible third successive Champions League title, it may be that the club hierarchy allows coach Zinedine Zidane to do as he wishes to rebuild the squad.

The Frenchman is known to be a keen admirer of Hazard and the feeling is mutual.

According to the Daily Mail, Bale's relationship with Zidane has deteriorated since the €100m Welshman was left out of the first leg of the Champions League Last 16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain back in February. He has also been left out a handful of times since.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

It is said that if Bale opts to quit Real, Zidane will ask the Bernabeu board for Hazard.

But, alluding to earlier rumours that they are hardly enamoured by his performances this season, it is noted that the Spanish giants are unlikely to pay the €100m (around £87m) price they have previously been quoted by Chelsea.

Hazard is out of contract in the summer of 2020 and appears no closer to signing a new one.

Despite beating Burnley on Thursday night, Chelsea are still playing catch up in the race for Champions League places and missing out would mean the second time in three seasons that Hazard has been absent from European football's elite competition, if he stays.