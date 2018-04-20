Real Madrid Starlet Reportedly Set for Anfield Switch After Reaching Agreement With Liverpool

Liverpool have reportedly reached an agreement with Real Madrid central midfielder Dani Ceballos as they look to find a replacement for Emre Can.

According to Calciomercato, the 21-year-old, who joined Los Blancos from Real Betis last summer, has been offered a four-year deal to join the Anfield side and has already agreed to move to the Merseyside at the end of the season.

Liverpool have an agreement in principle with 21-year old Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, in the form of a four year deal. [@cmdotcom] pic.twitter.com/dXpBDO8GnB — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) April 20, 2018

The youngster has endured a difficult season at Madrid and has only started twice in La Liga so far. He wants to play more regularly under Zinedine Zidane but is finding it very hard to establish himself as a starter in the star-studded squad.

Calciomercato claim that the player received a call from Jurgen Klopp, who has since convinced him to join the Reds in the summer. And by their indication, he has given the manager his word.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

With Can likely to depart in the summer, given his contractual situation at the club, Ceballos has been tipped to come in as a replacement for the German, whose deal is set to expire in June.

The Reds are believed to have several players on their radar at the moment. RB Leipzig's Timo Werner is understood to be a chief target, while Naby Keita is already set to join their ranks next season.

(You may also be interested in: 4 Goals to Go! Mo Salah Reveals He's Gunning for Premier League Golden Boot Record in Final Games)

Klopp's side can clinch a place in the Premier League's top four with a win over West Brom on the weekend, but the manager is likely to rest some of his key performers as he looks forward to the Champions League clash with AS Roma in midweek.