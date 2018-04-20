Seamus Coleman Relishing Wing Partnership With Theo Walcott on Everton's New-Look Right Flank

By 90Min
April 20, 2018

Seamus Coleman is looking forward to continued success as Everton's attacking right-back as he builds an on-pitch relationship with Theo Walcott.

Coleman told The Everton Show that Walcott, Everton's January signing from Arsenal, will add sufficient offensive power down the Toffees' right hand side of attack to provide Coleman with extra space to gallop into and exploit in the wide areas.

Regarded as one of the finest attacking full-backs in the country, Coleman is already enjoying his added incentive to join in with Everton's offensive approach, as was seen during Sam Allardyce's side's 2-1 victory over Leicester City during their first game together for the Toffees. 

Walcott scored twice in that game, and Coleman's licence to go forward into the space which the winger's runs opened up provided his side with an extra dimension in attack.

"Theo's an exciting player, he's very fast and gives defenders a lot to think about," Coleman told The Everton Show.

"That means they don't maybe think about me as much, which can help. We're working on it, we're talking a lot and hopefully we can improve."

Coleman returned to fitness in January, following a 10-month lay-off due to a horrific double leg break which he suffered whilst captaining the Republic of Ireland in a World Cup qualifying match against Wales. His return to action coincided with Walcott's arrival at Goodison Park.

"We've had a couple of games where we've been good together and a couple where we've been a little more quiet - and that's going to be the case because we haven't played together that much. But we're getting there," Coleman insisted.

The pair's partnership continued to be given game time during Everton's previous run out in the Premier League, a 1-1 draw away to Swansea, and can be expected to continue to form the right flank of Allardyce's side in the Toffees' next league game at home to Newcastle on Monday night.  

