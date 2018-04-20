Sean Dyche Admits Being Big on 'Rave Scene' and Talks About His Favourite Gigs

Sean Dyche has become one of the most admired managers in the Premier League over Burnley's past two seasons since winning promotion back to the top flight in the 2015-16 season.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Dyche indulged in a rather less business-related interview, discussing his experiences of growing up in the 1970s and '80s, and his ever-growing interest and involvement in music.

“The rave scene was a big era for me.” 😎🕺



Sean Dyche talks @MarkOgden_ through his eclectic music taste. pic.twitter.com/ptG5xBHixX — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) April 19, 2018

Having finished strongly in 16th place and six points clear of the relegation zone last term, Dyche's side have gone from strength to strength in the current campaign. Sitting firmly in seventh place and only two points behind Arsenal in sixth, Burnley have achieved a staggering level of progress this season, and Sean Dyche is taking many of the plaudits as the mastermind behind his side's success.

"I grew up in the late seventies. My early music I heard was Top of the Pops," Dyche told ESPN. As with the developments shown within the Burnley side over the course of this season, Dyche acknowledged his own 'coming of age' in the mid-eighties.

Ashley Barnes is @Dafabet Player of the Monthhttps://t.co/qNVkup46WZ — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) April 20, 2018

"It was changing," Dyche recalled. "I remember all the magic markers of the first time I heard the Stone Roses and that sort of Madchester vibe." Not content with the Madchester scene, Dyche enjoyed the further developments in popular music in the years to come.

"Building from that you're getting onto the rave scene as well. That was a big era for me because I was 17, 18, 19 around that period," Dyche continued. Now 46 years of age, Dyche's taste has somewhat matured, but he has also developed a taste in heavier rock.

"More recently, a lot of Kasabian and stuff like that. Lately I've seen Green Day. I thought they were amazing in concert. I saw Metallica," though Dyche has also been getting involved in the modern rap scene, having seen Jay-Z and Kanye West.

Much like his impressive Burnley side this season, Dyche admits he "really like high performers" in musical terms. Following the end of this season, the Clarets coach is hoping to celebrate his side's success during the current campaign by hitting the summer festivals.

"I'm probably going to do the Isle of Wight this year for the first time," Dyche admitted, whilst also declaring a long-term interest in Glastonbury. Whatever his plans for the summer, his Burnley side's achievements this season continue to earn the manager rave reviews, and certainly warrant celebration.