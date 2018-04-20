Stats Prove that Roberto Firmino Is Spectacular Team Player - But Not Unique in Industrious Play

By 90Min
April 20, 2018

The stats don't lie. Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino had a sensational season for the Reds - even though some of the statistics attributed to him have turned out to be false.

Opta's Duncan Alexander, writing on the Unibet website, revealed that one widely read claim was well wide of the mark.

Far from being the only player in footballing history to create more than 50 chances and make more than 60 tackles in one season, Firmino is actually one of a long list of players who have achieved these feats in the last 15 years.

Nevertheless, Firmino's statistics for this Premier League season so far still make for highly impressive reading. As well as scoring 15 and creating seven league goals - not to mention creating 47 scoring opportunities from open play - he has made no fewer than 58 tackles.

These figures suggest that, as well as being lethal in front of goal, the Brazilian is a selfless and extremely industrious team player - though he may be disappointed to have conceded 50 fouls.

Yet Firmino isn't merely prolific for the Reds - though his 25 goals in all competitions this season put him second only to Mohamed Salah in the Liverpool goalscoring stakes.

He has also scored crucially important goals for the Reds - such as when he outmuscled John Stones to score in Liverpool's thrilling 4-3 home win over Manchester City in the Premier League.

Or when he finished with aplomb against the same opponents at the Etihad in the second leg of the Champions League quarter final, thus killing off all remaining hopes of a Sky Blues comeback.

As Alexander puts it: "The ridiculous thing is that there is no need to plump Firmino’s feathers with false figures. The Brazilian is the pivot of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side, both the engine room and the viewing gallery."

Few Liverpool fans would disagree.

