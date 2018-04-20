Twitter Reacts to Arsene Wenger Stepping Down as Arsenal Manager

Arsene Wenger announced Friday he was stepping down as Arsenal's manager at the end of the season.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 20, 2018

Arsene Wenger announced Friday he was stepping down as Arsenal's manager at the end of the season after 22 years in charge. 

''After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season,'' Wenger said in a statement. ''I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years. I managed the club with full commitment and integrity.

The 68-year-old's departure comes as the team has struggled to maintain its place among the Premier League's elite. It missed out on the Champions League last season and is in position to miss out on a top-four place again this season. It could find its way to the Champions League by winning the Europa League, though, in what could be Wenger's last act as manager. 

His announcement sparked plenty posts on social media from athletes and the soccer community who had been used to Wenger's presence in the Premier League for so long.

Arsenal is sixth in Premier League standings this year with five games to go, and Wenger, a lightning rod in recent years, will surely receive a rousing ovation at the Emirates Sunday when Arsenal hosts West Ham.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)