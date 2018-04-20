Arsene Wenger announced Friday he was stepping down as Arsenal's manager at the end of the season after 22 years in charge.

''After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season,'' Wenger said in a statement. ''I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years. I managed the club with full commitment and integrity.

The 68-year-old's departure comes as the team has struggled to maintain its place among the Premier League's elite. It missed out on the Champions League last season and is in position to miss out on a top-four place again this season. It could find its way to the Champions League by winning the Europa League, though, in what could be Wenger's last act as manager.

His announcement sparked plenty posts on social media from athletes and the soccer community who had been used to Wenger's presence in the Premier League for so long.

Sad day for @Arsenal with Arsene leaving, can we now give him the send off/respect he deserves?!! #rememberthetrophies — David Seaman (@thedavidseaman) April 20, 2018

We all knew this day would come but it seems surreal...

Arsene Wenger, you made me fall in love with @Arsenal and what you have built is every manager’s dream. THANK YOU for shaping the identity of the club and leaving a legacy that will last forever. Truly a legend.

🙌🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Wflyg2KY8d — Alecko Eskandarian (@alecko11) April 20, 2018

Arsene Wenger built the best teams that I played against in English Football .The 98 team was Amazing.The biggest compliment is that he played football that made us change the way we played against them. He now deserves the most incredible send off from all in the coming weeks. — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 20, 2018

#PEP: Arsene Wenger has all my respect. The Premier League is the Premier League now because of Arsene Wenger and what he has done, his vision and respect for football. I wish him all the best in the future. Of course it was a pleasure to compete against him. — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 20, 2018

Congratulations on an incredible 22-year career at Arsenal, Arsene Wenger, and best of luck for the rest of the season… apart from on your 60th game against us next Sunday 😉 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 20, 2018

Jose on Arsene Wenger: "I always wish the best for my opponents. If he looks forward to the next chapter of his career in his life, I'm really happy for him." #MUFC pic.twitter.com/KZiuRONNgL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 20, 2018

Arsene Wenger is to leave @Arsenal at the end of the season. He has given much of his life to Arsenal. He has brought much success to the club. He has given much to the game of football in our country. Merci et bonne chance, Monsieur Wenger. #Wenger — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 20, 2018

"To all the Arsenal lovers. Take care of the values of the club.



My love and support for ever."



Arsene Wenger



😢💔 pic.twitter.com/9PO2m07NcM — ArsenalFanTV (@ArsenalFanTV) April 20, 2018

After 20 plus years of managing Arsenal, Arsene Wenger will be leaving at the end of the season. Now Wenger will get the send out he deserves. #Legend #Arsenal #appreciation — Charlie Davies (@CharlieDavies9) April 20, 2018

Prediction: Never again will a Premier League manager have a tenure at one club even half as long as Arsène Wenger’s 22 years at Arsenal. — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) April 20, 2018

Classy from Jurgen Klopp on Arsene Wenger 👏 pic.twitter.com/p8ALJGWoxA — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) April 20, 2018

Thank you Wenger for everything you have done for us @Arsenal and for the memories. Sad to see you go. #AFC #Wenger #Arsenal pic.twitter.com/pvUjT1VTW0 — Sir Mo Farah (@Mo_Farah) April 20, 2018

Arsene Wenger - a pretty amazing career. So much great work at one club.

Respect a legend everyone. #Wenger pic.twitter.com/l3PpbqTpax — Robbie Mustoe (@robbiemustoe) April 20, 2018

Arsenal is sixth in Premier League standings this year with five games to go, and Wenger, a lightning rod in recent years, will surely receive a rousing ovation at the Emirates Sunday when Arsenal hosts West Ham.