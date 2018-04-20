West Ham Preparing Offer to Retain Joe Hart Past End of Loan Spell Despite Recent Shaky Performances

West Ham United are keen to retain goalkeeper Joe Hart past the end of this season, according to reports.

The recently turned 31-year-old is eyeing a place in Gareth Southgate's plans for Russia this summer; however, placed yet more doubt in the watching on England boss' mind by gifting Stoke City a point during their clash with the Hammers on Monday by spilling a shot into the path of Peter Crouch.

Nick Pope hasn't made a single error leading to a Premier League goal this season (according to official stats). Joe Hart has made two in the last three games. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) April 16, 2018

Nevertheless, according to The Mirror, Irons manager David Moyes wants to secure the somewhat fallen-from-grace shot stopper on a longer term basis than was initially planned, with the custodian's season-long loan from Manchester City set to come to an end following the conclusion of this campaign.

Despite another shaky moment earlier in the week, Hart has shown in recent times why the West Ham coaching staff continue to place their faith in the Shrewsbury Town academy graduate; with two assured performances during his temporary side's four-point haul against Southampton and Chelsea.

Wow the stick this morning for joe hart is ridiculous,this is personal and a vendetta against him,such a shame the world we live in where people think it’s the norm to hammer people publicly — Chris Kirkland (@ChrisKirkland43) April 17, 2018

The vastly experienced goalkeeper is also said to have impressed Moyes with his reaction to being dropped for teammate Adrian earlier in the season - which led to the Englishman missing 13 games.

Another potential bonus for the London Stadium chiefs - who have been heavily criticised by their own supporters following the perceived lack of investment - is due to Hart's drop in stock, the 31-year-old is unlikely to demand a high fee, although any positive showing at the World Cup this summer could alter that.

The England hopeful is expected to be in between the sticks once again this weekend when West Ham travel to Arsenal.