West Ham Preparing Offer to Retain Joe Hart Past End of Loan Spell Despite Recent Shaky Performances

By 90Min
April 20, 2018

West Ham United are keen to retain goalkeeper Joe Hart past the end of this season, according to reports. 

The recently turned 31-year-old is eyeing a place in Gareth Southgate's plans for Russia this summer; however, placed yet more doubt in the watching on England boss' mind by gifting Stoke City a point during their clash with the Hammers on Monday by spilling a shot into the path of Peter Crouch. 

Nevertheless, according to The Mirror, Irons manager David Moyes wants to secure the somewhat fallen-from-grace shot stopper on a longer term basis than was initially planned, with the custodian's season-long loan from Manchester City set to come to an end following the conclusion of this campaign. 

Despite another shaky moment earlier in the week, Hart has shown in recent times why the West Ham coaching staff continue to place their faith in the Shrewsbury Town academy graduate; with two assured performances during his temporary side's four-point haul against Southampton and Chelsea. 

(You may also like: David Moyes Contract Talks With West Ham 'on Hold' With Irons Eyeing New Head of Recruitment)

The vastly experienced goalkeeper is also said to have impressed Moyes with his reaction to being dropped for teammate Adrian earlier in the season - which led to the Englishman missing 13 games. 

Another potential bonus for the London Stadium chiefs - who have been heavily criticised by their own supporters following the perceived lack of investment - is due to Hart's drop in stock, the 31-year-old is unlikely to demand a high fee, although any positive showing at the World Cup this summer could alter that. 

The England hopeful is expected to be in between the sticks once again this weekend when West Ham travel to Arsenal. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)