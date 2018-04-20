Wilfried Zaha Insists He Doesn't See Himself Leaving 'Home Town' Crystal Palace Despite Exit Rumours

By 90Min
April 20, 2018

Crystal Palace's Wilfred Zaha has stated that he doesn't see himself playing anywhere other than Crystal Palace after his recent impressive form, despite growing rumours linking him with a move to a big club this summer. 

Zaha bagged himself a brace last Saturday as Palace ran out 3-2 winners against rivals Brighton at Selhurst Park.

His recent upturn in form has seen Premier League champions Manchester City reportedly interested in signing the 25-year-old. 

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

In an interview with the club's official website, Zaha stated: "I have felt that with the performances we have been producing that eventually, the results were going to come. I have faith in the team but obviously, the injuries didn't help but now we are showing what we are capable of.

“I look at myself as a passionate player and obviously I have that winning mentality and do my work for the team. When you watch me play one word sums up my game and that is passionate.

The winger continued: “I put the pressure on myself because I want to be that player anyway, when you look at different teams they look to someone to score the goals or do something special and personally I like to have that on me and it makes feel a better player and I want to prove that I am that kind of player.

“Two main things in my game I want to improve are my decision making & goalscoring and it is showing bit by bit in the games."

Despite recent rumours linking the Ivory Coast international away from Selhurst Park, Zaha insisted: “Crystal Palace is my home town and the support we have here is genuine support with families watching with their kids loving us as players so I don’t really see myself anywhere else. I am enjoying my football here and just focussed on us being a stable club and not having to listen to all the speculation about us getting relegated.”

Crystal Palace can boost their survival hopes on Saturday as they travel to Watford in search of back-to-back wins in the Premier League.

