Arsenal Chief Reveals Wenger Stepped Down to Aid Preparations Around World Cup & Transfer Window

Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis has confirmed Arsene Wenger decided to leave the club before the end of the season to aid preparations around the World Cup and transfer window in the summer.

Wenger announced that he would be ending his 22-year tenure with the club in May despite the Gunners having at least six games remaining, seven if they reach the Europa League final, although the decision by the Frenchman gives the club time in what looks to be a busy summer for the north London club.

"Arsene and the club need time to prepare. It's going to be a condensed summer with the World Cup and transfer window," said Gazidis in a recent press conference, as reported by the Sun.

"The decision had to happen at some point. I don't think the club has been better prepared for that decision. Now it is time to look forward and I think we can do that with confidence."

With there now a vacancy for one of England's top jobs, the likes of Massimiliano Allegri, Luis Enrique and Brendan Rogers have all been linked with replacing Wenger ahead of next season.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in Report Claims PSG Are Lining Up Sporting Director Role for Outgoing Arsenal Boss Arsene Wenger)





Gazidis, however, insists the task will not be easy to find Wenger's successor despite the stellar names the club are reportedly monitoring.

Asked about Wenger's replacement, Gazidis replied: "We haven't had any discussions today regarding that.

"And I've said that I don't underestimate the challenge of that. The club has to rise to the challenge. You don't find a replacement for him, you find a new path."