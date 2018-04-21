Ashley Cole Enrages Arsenal Fans With Heartfelt Arsene Wenger Tribute on Social Media

Ashley Cole took to social media on Friday to pen a heartfelt tribute to Arsene Wenger, who made an impressionable impact on his young career, after the Frenchman announced his plans to step down at the end of the season - but the Arsenal faithful were not as loving in return.

The post on Cole's Twitter account left many supporters riled as his choice of words included thanking Wenger for "having his back" - a bold move from the former England international...

To the man who believed in me and trusted me to play in a great team,thank you for having my back. I will never forget the conversations we had and the belief you had in me thank you for some great memories and good luck in whatever is next for You #wenger ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/bZAlLMeVm5 — Ashley Cole (@TheRealAC3) April 20, 2018

The defender's notorious history in the Premier League left a bitter taste for Arsenal supporters after the full back met with rivals Chelsea whilst still under contract at the Emirates prior to his switch to Stamford Bridge in 2006, where he was later punished after being found to have acted without permission from the Gunners.

The move was seen as an unforgivable act of betrayal which saw Cole end his seven-year association with Arsenal to join Chelsea, as many started to feel the power shift within London.

Lol, Ashley Cole, RvP, Cesc, all wishing Wenger well asap. Terrified the big mans gonna write that book. — Empy J (@CapableOfFlight) April 20, 2018

Whilst the current LA Galaxy player may have justified his move following a successful stint with Chelsea, Arsenal fans were not fond of his lack of loyalty and here is what some had to say in response to his post...