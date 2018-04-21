Ashley Cole Enrages Arsenal Fans With Heartfelt Arsene Wenger Tribute on Social Media

By 90Min
April 21, 2018

Ashley Cole took to social media on Friday to pen a heartfelt tribute to Arsene Wenger, who made an impressionable impact on his young career, after the Frenchman announced his plans to step down at the end of the season - but the Arsenal faithful were not as loving in return. 

The post on Cole's Twitter account left many supporters riled as his choice of words included thanking Wenger for "having his back" - a bold move from the former England international...

The defender's notorious history in the Premier League left a bitter taste for Arsenal supporters after the full back met with rivals Chelsea whilst still under contract at the Emirates prior to his switch to Stamford Bridge in 2006, where he was later punished after being found to have acted without permission from the Gunners.

The move was seen as an unforgivable act of betrayal which saw Cole end his seven-year association with Arsenal to join Chelsea, as many started to feel the power shift within London.

Cole's post read: "To the man who believed in me and trusted me to play in a great team, thank you for having my back. I will never forget the conversations we had and the belief you had in me thank you for some great memories and good luck in whatever is next for you #wenger."


Whilst the current LA Galaxy player may have justified his move following a successful stint with Chelsea, Arsenal fans were not fond of his lack of loyalty and here is what some had to say in response to his post...

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)