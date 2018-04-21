Atletico Madrid Ready to Steal Goalkeeper Away From Crystal Palace With Pre-Contract Agreement

Atletico Madrid are set to hijack Crystal Palace's attempt to sign Vincente Guaita by signing him as a free agent this summer.

The 31-year-old - currently playing is football with Getafe - is set to become a free agent in the summer, with it being reported in February that Crystal Palace had reached an agreement to sign the goalkeeper upon the expiration of his contract in the summer.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

However, according to AS all may not be confirmed, as they're now reporting that Atletico are also coming in for the Spaniard in order to help replace Miguel Angel Moya, who will be departing the club at the end of the season.

The report from AS states: 'The agreement with the English club is still valid and the goalkeeper is still ready to sign. It’s a commitment that would bring him between three and four million a year and a duration that could reach up to four seasons.'

GERARD JULIEN/GettyImages

However there appears to be a further clause in the deal claiming that if the Eagles were relegated to the Championship, the keeper could opt out of the proposed deal. This would open up a gateway for Guaita to join Atletico instead and scratch his proposed deal sending him to Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace currently sit in 16th place in the league and are five point above the relegation zone with just four games left to play. A win over Watford on Saturday afternoon would give Palace's survival chances a huge boost, as well as their chances of signing Guaita by the looks of things!