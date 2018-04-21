Bayern Goalkeeper Praises Coach for Showing 'Trust' & Admits Ancelotti Didn't Communicate

By 90Min
April 21, 2018

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Sven Ulreich has praised manager Jupp Heynckes for putting his trust in the 29-year-old since taking over at the Allianz Arena back in October.

Former Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti was at the helm in Bavaria at the start of the season but some poor form, coupled with a long-term injury to Manuel Neuer, cost the Italian his job just six games into the new Bundesliga campaign.

Heynckes has since turned Bayern's form on its head and the German giants were recently crowned league champions for a sixth consecutive season.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Stand-in goalkeeper Ulreich has played a huge part in helping the Reds claw their way back to the summit of the Bundesliga table and the former VfB Stuttgart shot-stopper has highlighted Heynckes' trust as the reason for his fantastic form.

"My form became better after Heynckes joined us and as he showed trust in me," Ulreich told Bild. "Ancelotti didn't show any trust in me and didn't like to communicate with me. Knowing that your coach trusts you is very important for every single player."

(You may also like Bayern Munich Star Addresses Transfer Speculation Amid Real Madrid & Chelsea Interest)

Ulreich first moved to Bayern Munich in 2015, ending a 17-year spell in Bad Cannstatt for just €3.5m. Up until the start of this season, the 29-year-old had made just 10 appearances for the club across all competitions.


But the borderline season-ending injury to Neuer early in the campaign has allowed Ulreich to stake a claim for Joachim Löw's World Cup squad. 

The former Germany U21 international, who is yet to make a senior appearance with Die Mannschaft, has 11 clean sheets in the Bundesliga this season - a stat which is bettered only by Schalke's Ralf Fährmann.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)