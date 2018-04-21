Bayern Goalkeeper Praises Coach for Showing 'Trust' & Admits Ancelotti Didn't Communicate

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Sven Ulreich has praised manager Jupp Heynckes for putting his trust in the 29-year-old since taking over at the Allianz Arena back in October.

Former Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti was at the helm in Bavaria at the start of the season but some poor form, coupled with a long-term injury to Manuel Neuer, cost the Italian his job just six games into the new Bundesliga campaign.

Heynckes has since turned Bayern's form on its head and the German giants were recently crowned league champions for a sixth consecutive season.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Stand-in goalkeeper Ulreich has played a huge part in helping the Reds claw their way back to the summit of the Bundesliga table and the former VfB Stuttgart shot-stopper has highlighted Heynckes' trust as the reason for his fantastic form.

"My form became better after Heynckes joined us and as he showed trust in me," Ulreich told Bild. "Ancelotti didn't show any trust in me and didn't like to communicate with me. Knowing that your coach trusts you is very important for every single player."

I agree.

Sven Ulreich is better than Bernd Leno.

If Manuel Neuer is really fit until the world cup, I would take Neuer, Ter Stegen and Ulreich.#WC2018 #roadtoRussia — Birgit 🌸 (@BirgitKreusel) April 21, 2018

(You may also like Bayern Munich Star Addresses Transfer Speculation Amid Real Madrid & Chelsea Interest)

Ulreich first moved to Bayern Munich in 2015, ending a 17-year spell in Bad Cannstatt for just €3.5m. Up until the start of this season, the 29-year-old had made just 10 appearances for the club across all competitions.





But the borderline season-ending injury to Neuer early in the campaign has allowed Ulreich to stake a claim for Joachim Löw's World Cup squad.

The former Germany U21 international, who is yet to make a senior appearance with Die Mannschaft, has 11 clean sheets in the Bundesliga this season - a stat which is bettered only by Schalke's Ralf Fährmann.