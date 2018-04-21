Bayern Munich has declared their interest in signing Vasco da Gama forward Paulinho this summer in an attempt to gain the upper hand over Bayer Leverkusen, who are also scouting the 17-year-old striker.

Paulinho has been attracting interest from a number of European sides ahead of the summer transfer window, largely thanks to his performances in the recent Copa Libertadores.

The Brazil U17 international looks set to move to the Bundesliga as soon as he turns 18 in three months time. And Portuguese outlet GloboEsporte claim that Bayern Munich will launch a bid for Paulinho, who is expected to cost less than €30m, this summer.

But the Bavarians are facing competition for his signature from elsewhere in Germany, with it being reported that representatives from Bayer Leverkusen have already met with the young forward in Brazil.

Die Werkself also sent a doctor to visit Paulinho following an elbow injury he suffered earlier this month against Cruzeiro to confirm that there was no long-term damage.

It is unsurprisingly suggested that Paulinho will be shipped out on loan, regardless of if he moves to Munich or Leverkusen, in order for the 17-year-old to get game to under his belt and to continue his development.

Paulinho is said to have a €30m release clause in his contract with Vasco da Gama. But the Brazilian outfit are reportedly willing to part ways with their young prodigy for a cut price this summer.