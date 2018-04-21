Report: Bayern Munich Prepares Bid for Brazil Wonderkid Paulinho

Bayern Munich has declared their interest in signing Vasco da Gama forward Paulinho this summer.

By 90Min
April 21, 2018

Bayern Munich has declared their interest in signing Vasco da Gama forward Paulinho this summer in an attempt to gain the upper hand over Bayer Leverkusen, who are also scouting the 17-year-old striker.

Paulinho has been attracting interest from a number of European sides ahead of the summer transfer window, largely thanks to his performances in the recent Copa Libertadores.

The Brazil U17 international looks set to move to the Bundesliga as soon as he turns 18 in three months time. And Portuguese outlet GloboEsporte claim that Bayern Munich will launch a bid for Paulinho, who is expected to cost less than €30m, this summer.

But the Bavarians are facing competition for his signature from elsewhere in Germany, with it being reported that representatives from Bayer Leverkusen have already met with the young forward in Brazil.

Die Werkself also sent a doctor to visit Paulinho following an elbow injury he suffered earlier this month against Cruzeiro to confirm that there was no long-term damage.

It is unsurprisingly suggested that Paulinho will be shipped out on loan, regardless of if he moves to Munich or Leverkusen, in order for the 17-year-old to get game to under his belt and to continue his development.

Paulinho is said to have a €30m release clause in his contract with Vasco da Gama. But the Brazilian outfit are reportedly willing to part ways with their young prodigy for a cut price this summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)