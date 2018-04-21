Former Chelsea Captain Roy Bentley Passes Away Aged 93

Former Premier League champions Chelsea have announced the passing of their former captain Roy Bentley.

Bentley, who was the last-surviving member of the 1950 England World Cup squad, was 93 at the time of his death on Friday.

Chelsea Football Club is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Roy Bentley, our first trophy-winning captain and star of our 1955 League Championship team. https://t.co/9Db9E1TFvk — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 20, 2018

The former forward joined the Blues in 1948 and would make 367 appearances, scoring 150 goals before leaving for Fulham eight years later. He also led the club to their first-ever trophy, helping them clinch the First Division title at the end of the 1954/55 season.

"Chelsea Football Club is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Roy Bentley, our first trophy-winning captain and star of our 1955 League Championship team. All at Chelsea send our condolences to his family and friends," the Blues stated via their official website. "Roy was 93."

Bentley scored nine goals in his 12 appearances for England and represented the Three Lions in the 1950 World Cup.

JT offering to pay for the tribute to Roy Bentley- absolutely unreal gesture. pic.twitter.com/IvwKnyRYjw — • (@VintageDidier) April 20, 2018

Having joined the Stamford Bridge side for £11,000 70 years ago, Bentley goes down as a club legend and a Blues pioneer. His goal haul remains the fifth-highest at the club, behind those of Frank Lampard, Bobby Tambling, Kerry Dixon and Didier Drogba.

Bentley was also a regular attendee of Chelsea games during his later years and celebrated his 90th birthday at the Blues' final home game of the 2013/14 season, heading down to the pitch at halftime for an effusive reception.

"A Chelsea legend in the truest sense of the words," Chelsea added. "His importance in the club’s story never has, and never will be forgotten."

(You may also be interested in: FanView: Chelsea Don't Need to Embark on Another Striker Hunt in the Summer Despite Morata Struggles)

Bentley is the second club legend to die this month, with former Blues midfielder and assistant coach Ray Wilkins having passed away on April 4, following a cardiac arrest a week earlier.