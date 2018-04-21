Inter Open Talks With Real Madrid Over Former Midfielder Linked With €30m Serie A Return

Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovačić is poised to make a €30m return to San Siro this summer, with Internazionale's hierarchy eager to see the Croatia international return to Milan when the transfer window opens.

Kovačić left Italy in 2015 after an impressive two-year spell in Serie A. The former Dinamo Zagreb academy star has made over 100 appearances for Real Madrid during that time, but the 23-year-old is often forced to make an impact from the bench.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

(You may also like: Real Madrid Defender Insists 'Incredible' Ronaldo Will Always Find a Way to Silence the Critics)

Now in search of regular first team football, Kovačić has been linked with a number of clubs across Europe but Italian outlet Il Corriere dello Sport (via Calciomercato) report that the Austria-born midfielder is already the subject of discussions between Inter and Real Madrid.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

It is claimed that Nerrazzuri director of football Piero Ausilio is determined to bring Kovačić back to Milan at the end of the season, and he is even prepared to match the €30m that the midfielder was sold for just three years ago.

But Inter will face competition for his signature this summer, with it also reported that Jürgen Klopp is considering bringing Kovačić to Liverpool.

Should Inter miss out on resigning their former player, then Ausilio has other targets lined up. One name who was on the Nerrazzuri's wishlist is William Carvalho, but the Sporting CP midfielder's buyout clause - believed to be in excess of €40m - has put the Italian giants off making a move.