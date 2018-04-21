Inter Open Talks With Real Madrid Over Former Midfielder Linked With €30m Serie A Return

By 90Min
April 21, 2018

Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovačić is poised to make a €30m return to San Siro this summer, with Internazionale's hierarchy eager to see the Croatia international return to Milan when the transfer window opens.

Kovačić left Italy in 2015 after an impressive two-year spell in Serie A. The former Dinamo Zagreb academy star has made over 100 appearances for Real Madrid during that time, but the 23-year-old is often forced to make an impact from the bench.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

(You may also like: Real Madrid Defender Insists 'Incredible' Ronaldo Will Always Find a Way to Silence the Critics)

Now in search of regular first team football, Kovačić has been linked with a number of clubs across Europe but Italian outlet Il Corriere dello Sport (via Calciomercato) report that the Austria-born midfielder is already the subject of discussions between Inter and Real Madrid.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

It is claimed that Nerrazzuri director of football Piero Ausilio is determined to bring Kovačić back to Milan at the end of the season, and he is even prepared to match the €30m that the midfielder was sold for just three years ago.

But Inter will face competition for his signature this summer, with it also reported that Jürgen Klopp is considering bringing Kovačić to Liverpool.

Should Inter miss out on resigning their former player, then Ausilio has other targets lined up. One name who was on the Nerrazzuri's wishlist is William Carvalho, but the Sporting CP midfielder's buyout clause - believed to be in excess of €40m - has put the Italian giants off making a move.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)