Journalist Reveals Barca Legend Andres Iniesta Is Set to Move to Chinese Outfit Chongqing Dangdai

By 90Min
April 21, 2018

Andres Iniesta may be on the brink of finally ending his long and prestigious Barcelona career as Chinese television and Spanish journalists speculate that a move to the Far East is drawing closer.

A number of Chinese clubs have been competing for the Spain legend's signature, but it is now believed that Chongqing Dangdai have won the race and will complete the transfer in the coming days and weeks, with Iniesta to move in the summer.

Barcelona-based journaliist Jordi Marti tweeted to say: "The online Chinese PPTV, operator of the League with rights in China, assumes the transfer of Iniesta to Chongqing in the absence of an official announcement."

Chongqing is owned by Chinese businessman Jian Lizhang, who also holds stakes in Granada and Parma. The team's current manager is former Portugal boss Paulo Bento, who took the reins in December 2017.

Iniesta would be the latest Barcelona legend to leave the club after the departures of Carles Puyol and Xavi in 2014 and 2015 respectively. He will depart as Barca's second-highest appearance-maker, with only Xavi ahead of him.

He will leave an incredible legacy at the Nou Camp, having won eight La Liga titles (soon to be nine) and four Champions Leagues since breaking into the first team in 2002. He was a key component in the side which famously won six trophies in a single calendar year in 2009.

Iniesta is also a legend at international level, having scored the winner in the 2010 World Cup final as Spain won the tournament for the first time in their history. He has 125 caps and is expected to retire from international football after this summer's World Cup.

He can add to his bulging trophy cabinet tonight as Barca face Sevilla in the Copa del Rey final.

