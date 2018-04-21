Jurgen Klopp Warns Champions Man City That Liverpool Will Compete for the Title Next Season

April 21, 2018

Jurgen Klopp has hinted that his Liverpool side are prepared to ensure Manchester City do not have a free run at the Premier League for the foreseeable future after admitting his side are ready to mount a title challenge next season.

Pep Guardiola's men officially secured the title this season with five games remaining whilst the Reds remain 17 points behind City in third place, however Klopp's charges proved to be the ones to beat when playing against them this season - after winning three of their four encounters. 

Klopp expects City to further strengthen their squad in the summer but after overseeing another season of improvement within his team, the German is optimistic about Liverpool's chances of closing the gap next season. 

“Of course I don’t fear the challenge. This year if City plays a normal season – which they didn’t do – then it would be close until the end. United is four points ahead (of Liverpool), Tottenham is two points behind or whatever. It’s a real fight for all positions," Klopp said, via the Telegraph


“I’m pretty sure they [City] will be strong again. It doesn’t make life easier but it’s not impossible to step a little bit higher.

“I have to say the job they have done in the last few years is outstanding. They brought together [a group of players at] a fantastic age. Kevin De Bruyne is in his mid-20s, Aguero still going, Sane, Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, very young. 

"There’s still a lot to come. They will not stop refreshing the squad. But whatever they do, it will stay possible to beat them, that’s how it is."

Whilst City built their impressive title run of the foundations of consistency, Klopp is aware that his side need to eradicate their predisposition to falling to surprise defeats if they are to become title contenders.

He added: "The gap between us and City didn’t happen in the games against them, it happened in the other games.

“A few points we missed were kind of unlucky and a few points were our own responsibility and we have to work on that.

“It’s not important how good City will be, it’s about how we can get all the other points plus the points we got so far again.”

