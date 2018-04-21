Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Says Reds Teenager Is Ready to Represent England at 2018 World Cup

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists 19-year-old full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is ready for the World Cup, although he would have probably left him in England to rest for next season if the choice were up to him.

The starlet has been really impressive this term and was instrumental in Liverpool's progression to the Champions League semi final, having given a remarkable account of himself in both legs against Manchester City at the quarter final stage.

💬 "That was one of the targets I had for myself at the start of the season."@trentaa98 - I've tried to be an influence this season: https://t.co/HP6G3kHVCG pic.twitter.com/NQDNEVCemR — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 20, 2018

And his sensational form has left him in a great position to be called up to Gareth Southgate's squad for the World Cup.

Klopp would prefer it if the player is rested over the summer, with the Reds poised to make a run at the Premier League title next season, yet he reckons the player has what it takes to get on that plane to Russia.

"Of course I would prefer that (he rests) but I’m not the person who wants to say to Gareth Southgate “don’t take him!”," the German declared (H/T the Mail). "Everything is ready and Trent is obviously in a good moment. England has one or two issues but the right back is not among them.

"They have (Kyle) Walker and (Kieran) Trippier. If Walker is used in a back three, there is only Trippier and maybe they need another solution. That is Gareth’s decision. Yes, he would have a great, wonderful experience at a very young age and you can see that would be really positive.

"Is he ready? Yes he is ready for lot of things. He is not finished in his development and a lot will come which is good news. With regard to the World Cup, somebody has to make that decision and thank God it’s not me. Trent is an outstanding talent. It was clear from the first second we saw him."

Southgate, though, will continue to monitor the teenager's performances as he seeks to make his decision on his squad for the upcoming tournament.