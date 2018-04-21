Liverpool Fans Fuming at Defender After Disappointing Return to Action in 2-2 West Brom Draw

Liverpool fans were quick to criticise Alberto Moreno following his poor performance during the Reds' 2-2 draw with West Brom at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

The Spaniard made his first start since Liverpool's 3-0 win over Stoke last November, with Klopp giving players like Danny Ings and Ragnar Klavan the chance to prove themselves after limited playing time this season.

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

Ings got the Reds off to the perfect start after his close-range finish put them ahead inside the first four minutes of the game. Mohamed Salah looked to have put the game to bed in the 72nd minute and Liverpool were cruising to an easy three points. However, two goals in the space of ten minutes late on gave West Brom an unlikely point in what was a poor defensive display.

Liverpool are still in a strong position to finish in the top four despite the draw, however having been kept out of the team by Andrew Robertson the fans are now furious at Moreno after another disappointing performance and they took to Twitter to express their anger.

Gomez and Moreno help us understand how special Alexander-Arnold and Robertson are — LiverpoolFF (@LiverpoolFF) April 21, 2018

Oh look, Moreno did something stupid inside 15 minutes that Robertson's not done the entire time he's been in the side. I'm stunned. — Captain Arsebiscuits (@caparsebiscuits) April 21, 2018

Moreno, Gomez and Klavan are not good enough for this side going forward. Needs replacing. — Robin (@Robish13) April 21, 2018

Moreno showing why he’s not a left back, he has the mentality of a striker and the ability of pub league goalkeeper — RILEY (@lfc_riley) April 21, 2018

Moreno’s career is over at Liverpoool IMO. He’s nowhere near sufficient back up. — Matthew Ordish (@MattOrdish) April 21, 2018

When I watch Moreno play it makes me so thankful to have Robertson. — Aiden (@OxChxmberlain) April 21, 2018

Alberto Moreno is still a liability to the club #LFC — Nick Müller (@nicky_fizzy) April 21, 2018

Unfortunately for Moreno whilst he was given a chance to prove himself, he seems to have just proven to be an unreliable member of the squad, and his playing days at Liverpool look to be numbered now.

With a number of high profile and important games coming up for the Reds including a Champions League semi final with Roma, it doesn't look as though Moreno has done enough to stake a claim to start for Klopp's side.