Liverpool Fans Fuming at Defender After Disappointing Return to Action in 2-2 West Brom Draw

By 90Min
April 21, 2018

Liverpool fans were quick to criticise Alberto Moreno following his poor performance during the Reds' 2-2 draw with West Brom at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

The Spaniard made his first start since Liverpool's 3-0 win over Stoke last November, with Klopp giving players like Danny Ings and Ragnar Klavan the chance to prove themselves after limited playing time this season.

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

Ings got the Reds off to the perfect start after his close-range finish put them ahead inside the first four minutes of the game. Mohamed Salah looked to have put the game to bed in the 72nd minute and Liverpool were cruising to an easy three points. However, two goals in the space of ten minutes late on gave West Brom an unlikely point in what was a poor defensive display.

Liverpool are still in a strong position to finish in the top four despite the draw, however having been kept out of the team by Andrew Robertson the fans are now furious at Moreno after another disappointing performance and they took to Twitter to express their anger.

Unfortunately for Moreno whilst he was given a chance to prove himself, he seems to have just proven to be an unreliable member of the squad, and his playing days at Liverpool look to be numbered now. 

With a number of high profile and important games coming up for the Reds including a Champions League semi final with Roma, it doesn't look as though Moreno has done enough to stake a claim to start for Klopp's side.

