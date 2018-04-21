Manchester United Star Reveals Why He Decided Against Joining Bitter Rivals Liverpool at Youth Level

By 90Min
April 21, 2018

Jesse Lingard has revealed how he could have ended up playing for Liverpool - but opted to join Manchester United's academy as a child instead.

The Red Devils star featured for the two north west rivals when he was just seven years of age, and was regularly driven up and down the M62 by grandfather Ken as he sought to decide which club to join way back when.

Speaking during an in-depth interview with the Daily Mail - including what it was like to share a dressing room with Cristiano Ronaldo and how Sir Alex Ferguson helped his career - Lingard revealed the moment he knew that he couldn't join Liverpool's youth reserves and instead wanted to ply his trade with United's - a reason that he still stands by to this day.

He said: "One day I was at Liverpool and someone didn’t pass the ball to me and I thought, 'I can’t be doing this'. I walked out and said to my grandad, 'Let’s stay at United instead'. I swear that was the reason.

"I felt more comfortable at United. I knew I had to make a choice."

Lingard, who has been in good form for United throughout the current campaign, also went on to explain how his family had helped to keep him grounded and humble as he sought to win over United's coaches and then their ardent fanbase as he broke into the senior setup.

He said: "Grandad looked after me. He still comes now and then to support me and he still texts me before games.

"He is, 'Do this, do that'. I go and see him and Nana and he asks, 'What is the mood like?' It’s like I am a young boy again, still getting advice. I like that. It’s good.

"Family is so important. You only get one and you have to make the most of them. They have always trusted me and trusted the United process."

