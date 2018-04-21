Mexican Police Reveal Europa League Trophy Has Been Recovered After Being 'Briefly Stolen'

Police in Mexico have stated via Twitter that the Europa League trophy has been recovered after briefly being stolen.

It was reported by the Guardian that the trophy was not damaged after it was was stolen from a vehicle in the city of Leon. It had appeared at a sponsored event in the city but was taken, causing a frantic search for the trophy.

Following the robbery of the trophy, Uefa revealed: "The Europa League trophy was in Mexico for a partner event and got briefly stolen. It was quickly recovered and has suffered no damages."

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Despite the original trophy always being in Uefa's keeping, the urgency of the search suggests the actual trophy was stolen. This isn't the first time a major trophy has gone missing.

The event has been likened to the missing World Cup trophy in 1966 where a dog named Pickles found the trophy after it was lost in London.

Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Salzburg and Marseille will all be fighting it out to try and win the trophy, with the Gunners in particular needing victory in order to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Arsenal will likely be the most desperate team to win the trophy to give Arsene Wenger the perfect send off after it was announced that he will leave Arsenal at the end of the season after 22 years at the club.