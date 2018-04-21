Mexican Police Reveal Europa League Trophy Has Been Recovered After Being 'Briefly Stolen'

By 90Min
April 21, 2018

Police in Mexico have stated via Twitter that the Europa League trophy has been recovered after briefly being stolen.

It was reported by the Guardian that the trophy was not damaged after it was was stolen from a vehicle in the city of Leon. It had appeared at a sponsored event in the city but was taken, causing a frantic search for the trophy.

Following the robbery of the trophy, Uefa revealed: "The Europa League trophy was in Mexico for a partner event and got briefly stolen. It was quickly recovered and has suffered no damages."

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Despite the original trophy always being in Uefa's keeping, the urgency of the search suggests the actual trophy was stolen. This isn't the first time a major trophy has gone missing. 

The event has been likened to the missing World Cup trophy in 1966 where a dog named Pickles found the trophy after it was lost in London.

Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Salzburg and Marseille will all be fighting it out to try and win the trophy, with the Gunners in particular needing victory in order to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Arsenal will likely be the most desperate team to win the trophy to give Arsene Wenger the perfect send off after it was announced that he will leave Arsenal at the end of the season after 22 years at the club.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)