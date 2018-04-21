Milan Managing Director Admits Club Will Receive UEFA Sanctions But Insists They Won't Have to Sell

April 21, 2018

AC Milan are expecting to be handed UEFA Financial Fair Play Sanctions, but don't imagine they'll have to sell their best players in order to comply.

As much has been confirmed by the club's managing director Marco Fassone, who claims that the the Rossoneri are paying for Silvio Berlusconi's poor management of the club during his time as Milan's owner.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

The club met with UEFA on Friday morning to discuss the way forward as it relates to their financial planning, and they came out hopeful over the restructuring of their €303m loan.

“This is the third time we’ve met this committee,” Fassone told Sky Sport Italia (H/T Football Italia). “We gave them an update on how this season has gone from an economic-financial standpoint, which went better than their predictions.

“We’ve re-presented our plan for the next few years and explained how Milan can be respectful of the rules and Financial Fair Play.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

“Now we’re waiting for them to reflect and give our plan the green light. Milan have an outstanding loan with a very short deadline, so we considered it appropriate to submit a letter to UEFA, a written statement from the lender, which guaranteed proximity and support in any unlikely event of a default.

“We gave them peace of mind. Nothing can happen to Milan’s finances in any case. Other lenders? We’ve reassured UEFA about the talks we’re in at the moment, but I know nothing about them, although I think our shareholder knows.

“Sanctions? Our previous owners didn’t respect the parameters they were faced with. We’re under investigation because of the 14-15, 15-16 and 16-17 seasons.

“There will be sanctions, but we hope they’re not heavy. I hope UEFA takes into account the fact we’re a new club and that we’re doing our best, but I think sanctions are inevitable."

Meanwhile, Milan are reportedly looking to sign Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele in the summer, but will wait on UEFA's decision before making a move.

