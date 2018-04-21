Nemanja Matic Urges Paul Pogba to 'Take More Responsibility' as He Prepares for Season-Defining Game

Nemanja Matic says that his Manchester United teammate Paul Pogba must "take more responsibility" in big matches, as United prepare for their biggest of the season on Saturday.

United face Tottenham in an FA Cup semi final at Wembley, where defeat would mean a trophyless season and increased scrutiny on Jose Mourinho and some of his under-performing players.

One such player is Pogba, who has struggled to achieve the consistency expected of a man who cost £89m. However, he did recently score twice in a thrilling comeback win over Manchester City, and Matic said that Pogba must replicate that performance.

"It's exactly what he has to do," the Serbian midfielder told the Daily Mail. "With his quality and personality, he needs to have more confidence. He needs to take more responsibility.

"Of course, he's still young. He can improve and he will improve. He showed in that game he always can play better.

"He is a great player. He runs a lot, has quality with the ball, he can score and he can also defend very well."

Matic has happy memories of the FA Cup semi finals, having scored an incredible goal for Chelsea in a 4-2 win over Spurs last season.

He moved to Old Trafford last summer and has arguably been Mourinho's best bit of business, with the manager reserving high praise for Matic's performances while criticising other squad members.

“When I came here I wanted to show my qualities, I wanted to bring something and I am happy that the manager, my team-mates and the club are happy with my job," Matic told the Guardian. "That is why I am here and will try to do the same for the rest of my time.”

Chelsea face Southampton in the other semi final on Sunday.