Nemanja Matic Urges Paul Pogba to 'Take More Responsibility' as He Prepares for Season-Defining Game

By 90Min
April 21, 2018

Nemanja Matic says that his Manchester United teammate Paul Pogba must "take more responsibility" in big matches, as United prepare for their biggest of the season on Saturday.

United face Tottenham in an FA Cup semi final at Wembley, where defeat would mean a trophyless season and increased scrutiny on Jose Mourinho and some of his under-performing players.

One such player is Pogba, who has struggled to achieve the consistency expected of a man who cost £89m. However, he did recently score twice in a thrilling comeback win over Manchester City, and Matic said that Pogba must replicate that performance.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"It's exactly what he has to do," the Serbian midfielder told the Daily Mail. "With his quality and personality, he needs to have more confidence. He needs to take more responsibility.

"Of course, he's still young. He can improve and he will improve. He showed in that game he always can play better.

"He is a great player. He runs a lot, has quality with the ball, he can score and he can also defend very well."

(You may also be interested in Manchester United vs Tottenham Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Prediction & More)

Matic has happy memories of the FA Cup semi finals, having scored an incredible goal for Chelsea in a 4-2 win over Spurs last season. 

He moved to Old Trafford last summer and has arguably been Mourinho's best bit of business, with the manager reserving high praise for Matic's performances while criticising other squad members.

“When I came here I wanted to show my qualities, I wanted to bring something and I am happy that the manager, my team-mates and the club are happy with my job," Matic told the Guardian. "That is why I am here and will try to do the same for the rest of my time.”

Chelsea face Southampton in the other semi final on Sunday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)