PSG 'Suspicious' Neymar Is Manufacturing Real Madrid Move Whilst Sidelined With Foot Injury

By 90Min
April 21, 2018

Recently crowned Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain have become suspicious that Neymar could be manufacturing a move to Real Madrid while he recovers from his foot injury. 

According to MARCA, PSG's chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi recently flew out to Brazil, where Neymar is recovering from his metatarsal injury he sustained in February, to try and persuade the most expensive footballer ever to remain at the Parc des Princes. 


With the Spanish media outlet suggesting Neymar is desperate to engineer a move to Los Blancos, news of a possible return to La Liga is the latest in wha has been a season fraught with reports of unrest during Neymar's first season in France.

Allegedly falling out with the likes of Edinson Cavani and Unai Emery, the former Barcelona man even missed PSG's recent title celebrations when their 7-1 thrashing of AS Monaco confirmed them as champions, adding fuel to the fire regarding a departure this summer. 


Despite suffering his injury towards the beginning of the year, the 26-year-old enjoyed his first season in the French capital, netting 29 goals in all competitions, but that seems to paper over the apparent cracks. 

Neymar is expected to be fit for this summer's World Cup in Russia, hoping to help Brazil to what would be their sixth success in the competition, although his club future beyond this summer remains up in the air. 

