Rafa Benitez Reluctant to Sign New Newcastle Deal Until Ownership Situation Is Resolved

Rafa Benitez is reportedly reluctant on signing a new deal at St James' Park due to the ongoing situation with the ownership of the club.

The Spaniard has just over a year remaining on his current deal and Newcastle owner Mike Ashley is said to be keen on tying Benitez down to a long term deal at the club. However, there appears to be a stumbling block with Ashley making public his eagerness to sell the club - which was put up for sale last October.

When asked by the Shields Gazette about his chances of signing a new deal, Benitez admitted it wasn't the right time to start thinking about his future with the club having just secured their Premier League status for next season, but admitted there's still plenty of time to sort his future out.

He said: “We will see. Obviously, it’s too early because we have just finished, but we have plenty of time to talk about ideas for the future. As I have said before, if everything is right it’s a good opportunity, but everything has to be right.”

Newcastle are currently 10th in their first season back in the top flight and all but ensured their place in the Premier League next season after beating Arsenal 2-1 at St James' Park on Sunday.

Speaking about where he ranks his achievements with Newcastle amongst his career achievements, Benitez refused to compare but admitted it has been a remarkable feat.

He added: “You want me to say that it’s like the Champions League in 2005 (when Liverpool beat AC Milan in the final)! It’s a great achievement.

"The difference is that when you win titles, especially if it’s a cup, there are fewer games, or it’s just a final.

"When you achieve something like that, it’s during the whole season, and you can see the team progressing and improving, so I’m really pleased to see players playing every week much better, learning about what to do in difficult situations."

Benitez will be hoping his side can finish the season in style as the fans can celebrate being back amongst the best sides in England once again after a torrid few years for the club.