Spurs Boss Boldly Compares Christian Eriksen to Star Man City Duo Kevin De Bruyne & David Silva

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino believes Christian Eriksen should be mentioned in the same bracket as Manchester City duo Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva for his performances this season.

Eriksen has had a fabulous season for Spurs, scoring 14 goals and 10 assists in all competitions, leading to the Dane being named in the PFA Team of the Year alongside De Bruyne and Silva.

Unlike the Man City duo however, Eriksen was overlooked when it came to the nominations for PFA Player of the Year award however, yet that didn't stop Pochettino comparing the 26-year-old with De Bruyne and Silva ahead of their crucial FA Cup semi final against Manchester United.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

As quoted by ESPN, Pochettino said: "For me, you can compare Christian with special players like De Bruyne or David Silva. The type of player who is capable to play football, and also run, and fight. Yes, it is a massive, massive value to have a player like Christian in the team, of course."





Eriksen's contribution of 24 goals and assists this season is one better than that of Silva, although both are lower than De Bruyne, who has amassed a combined total of 31 goals and assists this campaign.





Now being linked with the likes of Barcelona, Pochettino has also praised the continual improvements Eriksen has made since he arrived from Southampton in 2014, becoming a key player for Spurs.

He continued, stating: "I think in the four seasons that he's playing for us, he has improved in every season.





"He's more mature, more experienced. He was so young when I arrived here (as manager in summer 2014). Of course now he's a more mature player. That is one of the things that is easy to recognise and to give him the credit.

"He has improved in different aspects, yes. We saw how he was improving and in every single aspect. When a young player always arrives from a different league, it's about time to improve."