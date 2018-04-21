Tottenham's FA Cup Semi-Final Loss Against Man Utd Solidifies Embarrassing Arsene Wenger Stat

Tottenham Hotspur lost 2-1 to Manchester United on Saturday in the first of the two FA Cup semi-final ties.

Dele Alli put Spurs 1-0 up after 11 minutes, but goals from Alexis Sanchez and Ander Herrera sent United through to the FA Cup final where they'll face either Southampton or Chelsea.

However, the loss brought up quite an embarrassing stat for Tottenham. The loss means that Arsene Wenger will depart Arsenal with at least four more major honours than the last 18 permanent Tottenham managers combined.

At Arsenal Wenger has won seven FA Cups, seven Community Shields and three Premier Leagues. Three of those seven FA Cups have come in the last four years, making the Frenchman the most successful manager in the competition.

However, recent domestic failings have resulted in Wenger announcing that he will step down as Arsenal manager at the end of the season after 22 years at the club.

Arsenal will be looking to send Wenger off with a European trophy as they aim to win the Europa League. The Gunners face Atletico Madrid in the semi finals and should they go through to the final, they will face either Salzburg or Marseille.