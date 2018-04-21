West Brom Could Lose Injured Belgium Ace for Bargain Price Due to 'Relegation Clause'

West Bromwich Albion face a potential mass exodus of players this summer, including winger Nacer Chadli, as their 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Saturday almost certainly will not be enough to give them hope of Premier League survival.



According to the Daily Mail, the Belgium star has a relegation clause in his contract, which means he can be sold for just £17m this summer - £4m more than the £13m West Brom paid for him in 2016, making him their most expensive signing of all time.

West Brom could be forgiven for wishing they had sold Chadli to Swansea City last summer. The Swans were reportedly willing to pay as much as £25m for the Belgian, who had netted five goals and set up another five in the 2016/17 season.

Unfortunately for both Chadli and his club, he has barely been able to play this season due to persistent injury woes, making just three Premier League appearances for West Brom and finding the net once.

To make matters worse for the Baggies, Chadli isn't the only West Brom star who could leave for what would be exceptionally low prices by current transfer market standards.

Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans could be sold for a mere £3m, and Venezuela striker

Salomón Rondón - one of few West Brom players to have had an impressive season - could go for just £16.5m.

This bad financial news for West Brom will only compound the misery of a terrible season which has cost managers Tony Pulis and Alan Pardew their jobs.

However, a creditable series of results achieved under caretaker manager Darren Moore - including Saturday's draw with Liverpool in which the Baggies cancelled out a 2-0 deficit with two late goals - will bring West Brom fans some consolation, as well as hope for next season.

