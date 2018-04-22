Andres Iniesta Sets Timeframe on Future Announcement Following Copa del Rey Win

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta has clarified he will make the decision over his future public next week, after adding yet another winner's medal to his collection this weekend.

The 33-year-old played a pivotal role in Barça's fourth successive Copa del Rey win on Saturday evening, with an utterly stunning goal epitomising his side's showing during their 5-0 victory over Sevilla.

The Spain international, who has been a feature at the Camp Nou since 1996, was clearly moved as he was replaced by Denis Suarez late on, with the entire Wanda Metropolitano rising to its feet to applaud him off the pitch.

And on what was another famous night for the Catalonians, Iniesta revealed after the game (via Calciomercato) that next week will hold the answer to the question many have been asking this season.

“It has been a day full of many emotions”, the iconic midfielder said. “I am happy to be able to give my club another title.

Iniesta, por favor, no te vayas a China, vente al Betis!! — Quique Setien (@QSetien) April 22, 2018

"Now we want to win the league championship for us and our people. As a person and as an athlete, the love shown to me by everyone is priceless. Next week I will make the decision on my future public.”

It is heavily expected that Iniesta with swap LaLiga for the Chinese Super League at the end of this campaign in a big-money deal, with Gong Daxing, chairman of the sponsors for Chinese club Chongqing Dangdai Lifan, telling the state-run Xinhua news agency, as quoted by Sky Sports, he believes the move will happen.

"I am positive on introducing Iniesta", he said. "Iniesta's arrival would be beneficial for Chongqing and a great bonus for our brand."