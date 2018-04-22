Arsenal Set for 'Clear Run' at Target to Replace Arsene Wenger As Chelsea Withdraw From Race

Arsenal have been handed a clear run to appoint former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique as the successor to Arsene Wenger, after it emerged that London rivals Chelsea had dropped their interest in bringing him to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues, who are expected to target Maurizio Sarri or Max Allegri instead, are expected to part ways with Antonio Conte at the end of the current campaign. Across London, however, it's already been confirmed that the Gunners will be looking for a new coach for next year - as Arsene Wenger revealed on Thursday that he would step down after 22 years of service.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

Arsenal are, according to the Telegraph, going to this week start sounding out potential candidates for the job of replacing the Frenchman. The report claims that Enrique himself, along with former Gunner Mikel Arteta and Germany’s national team manager Joachim Low, are "all expecting approaches".





A number of other names have also been talked up - Carlo Ancelotti among them - but in recent days, a host of reports have seemed to come to the conclusion that it's Enrique who is the man Arsenal want.

Enrique is known for the exciting brand of football Ivan Gazidis is looking for a new manager to bring, while he managed to win the treble at Barcelona in 2015.





Arsenal are looking for a big names to fill the seats at the Emirates that have been seen as empty in recent home games, and that is a factor that's considered to work against another potential target in Celtic's Brendan Rodgers.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Wenger will be hoping to bow out in style at Arsenal by winning the Europa League next month - though will come up against another man who has been linked extensively with both Arsenal and Chelsea, Diego Simeone, at the semi-final stage. The Gunners play at Atleti on Thursday night.