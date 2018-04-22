Arsene Wenger Hints 'Hurtful' Arsenal Disharmony Played a Part in His Decision to Leave

By 90Min
April 22, 2018

Arsene Wenger has hinted that Arsenal's worldwide perception was being harmed by his continued presence at the club, but insisted he wasn't 'resentful' of the way the club's fans have acted in recent years. 

Speaking after his side's 4-1 win over West Ham on Sunday afternoon - his first match since announcing his impending resignation last Friday - Wenger admitted that the disharmony among Gunners fans was 'hurtful' to the club's image. 

Asked if there was a sense of relief in stepping down after 22 years, he said: "No, because I was not tired. But personally, I feel that this club is respected all over the world, much more than in England. That our fans did not give the image of unity that I want at the club all over the world, and that was hurtful because I feel that the club is respected and overall the image we gave from our club is not what it is and not what I like."


Pressed for more details, he said: "Nothing more to say. I feel that this club has a fantastic image and for me, that is absolutely vital. In sport we can speak and speak and speak, sport is about winning and losing and you have to accept that you will lose games - even when I won't be here anymore - but it's also about something bigger than just winning or losing.

"I always worried about how the club is perceived worldwide, for kids who play in Africa, in China, in America, and the dream that it can create for young children who want to play football. And all our clubs have a responsibility in that."

"Look, I'm not resentful, and I do not want to make stupid headlines. I'm not resentful with the fans, I just feel that if my personality is in the way of what I think our club is, for me that is more important than me. It's nothing to do with the fans. The fans were not happy? I can understand that, and that's my job and I have to live with that. I can accept that."

He also refused to make a judgement on whether the atmosphere on the club was damaging, saying: "I don't know if it was damaging. It was not corresponding to what I really feel our club is perceived and has to be perceived all over the world. If you travel with us, I travel a lot, this club is respected all over the world and that's down to work and the way we play football, the way we behave and the way we treat people. 

"So I want that to go on, and the club to be respected and give the image that I think is right. Even if there's a lot of money in the game, above that more than the money, more than the result is the way the club is perceived and the example the club gives all over the world."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)