Chelsea takes on Southampton in the FA Cup semifinals at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

The Blues enter the match with a good chance of returning to the final for the second straight year, as Southampton has had a miserable season and is in the mix to be relegated. Last weekend, Antonio Conte's men defeated the Saints 3-2 away from home after being down 2-0 early in the match. Star fullback Marcus Alonso will be unavailable this time, however, as he is banned after receiving a red card in the match.

Southampton has just 29 points from 34 matches this Premier League season, good for 18th on the table. To advance to the semifinals for the first time in 15 years, the Saints defeated Wigan 2-0.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.