Chelsea Star Claims He's Played Poorly For 'Last 2 Months' & Takes Blame for Blues' Tough Year

Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard has openly admitted that his form has been well below par for his side this season, and has claimed that his dip in performance has let the Blues down in their failed attempt to retain the Premier League.

Speaking ahead of his side's FA Cup semi-final clash against Southampton, via the Mirror, Belgian international said: "It’s not been so good (performances), no. I was injured at the start of the season and it was not easy to come back after that.





"I then played the first two months of the season really well, but when the team needed me in the game against Barca in the Champions League I didn’t perform well.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

“I don’t think I have played well for the last two months. Yes I have scored some goals – that’s why I am on the pitch – but the thing I want most is for my team to win. When we are not winning, I cannot be happy. We are fifth in the Premier League and we are out of the Champions League. We didn’t win the League Cup. So it is a bad season.

"I can score 50 goals – but that isn’t important. The most important thing in football is to win something for my team. Thankfully, we still have the FA Cup – and so I will give everything to win that trophy. I am frustrated with the results. I think we have played a lot of good games this season, but I’m not happy with how I have played overall.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

"Now, I try to look forward and I will give everything in the next weeks. We will see.”





Hazard has certainly not been up to his usual form with the Blues season, but has still managed to score 16 goals and produce six assists in the campaign so far.





The 27-year-old is rumoured to be weighing up his future at the club, with his long-term admirers Real Madrid thought to be preparing to swoop in the summer transfer window while the player is still in his prime

Meanwhile, the Blues look to be ready to sell their striker Michy Batshuayi in the summer, with his current loan club Borussia Dortmund claiming they're ready to sign the former Anderlecht man after his impressive spell with the club. Chelsea are believed to be demanding around £50m for the Belgian, who has scored seven league goal in ten league games for BVB.