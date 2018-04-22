Crystal Palace Fans Praise Two Defenders Following Impressive Performances Against Watford

By 90Min
April 22, 2018

Crystal Palace fans were full of praise for defenders Mamadou Sakho and James Tomkins, who both played a vital part in making sure Palace got a point against Watford in Saturday's 0-0 draw.

In the first half, Palace came under immense pressure from Watford, who were searching for their first win since early March. Tomkins and Sakho helped keep Watford at bay and made sure Roy Hodgson's side got a share of the spoils.

Palace fans took to Twitter to praise the duo for their efforts in securing a point.

The pair have been important in making sure Palace stay above the bottom three, and the Eagles haven't lost this season when the two have been paired up with each other at the back.

While the Palace defence was called into action on numerous occasions in the first half, the second period was a different story and Roy Hodgson's side were unlucky not to be awarded a penalty when Wilfried Zaha was appeared to be fouled by Adrian Mariappa.

After winning their latest point, Hodgson's side sit 15th in the Premier League and look likely to be playing in the top flight next season, despite not being mathematically safe.

