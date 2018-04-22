Crystal Palace Fans Praise Two Defenders Following Impressive Performances Against Watford

Crystal Palace fans were full of praise for defenders Mamadou Sakho and James Tomkins, who both played a vital part in making sure Palace got a point against Watford in Saturday's 0-0 draw.

In the first half, Palace came under immense pressure from Watford, who were searching for their first win since early March. Tomkins and Sakho helped keep Watford at bay and made sure Roy Hodgson's side got a share of the spoils.

Palace fans took to Twitter to praise the duo for their efforts in securing a point.

James Tomkins and Mamadou Sakho still haven’t tasted defeat when paired together at the back.



Safe as houses. — HLTCO (@HLTCO) April 21, 2018

A useful point for Palace much better second half but didn’t create many chances. Can’t decide between Sakho and Tomkins for MOM — Ricky Golden (@ricgolde77) April 21, 2018

Tomkins and Sakho awesome today. Bailing out Ward constantly. First class. #cpfc — Hoathy (@brummieeagle) April 21, 2018

Summary of yesterday’s game;



- First half we were TERRIBLE. Thankfully Watford weren’t that much better. A better side would have killed us off.

- Second half, we were so much better. Sakho & Tomkins were immense. — David Matthews (@DavidMatthews6) April 22, 2018

When Mamadou Sakho and James Tomkins start together we haven’t lost a game - incredible #CPFC — M_CPFC (@M_CPFC) April 22, 2018

Sakho and Tomkins were masterful, yet again. — Palace Eagles (@PalaceEagles_) April 21, 2018

Mamadou Sakho and James Tomkins have played together in 12 games. In those 12 games: 7 wins, 5 draws, 0 losses. 18 goals scored, 9 goals conceded. 😳#cpfc pic.twitter.com/NAZSGh20Oo — Tom (@cpfc_tom_) April 22, 2018

The pair have been important in making sure Palace stay above the bottom three, and the Eagles haven't lost this season when the two have been paired up with each other at the back.

While the Palace defence was called into action on numerous occasions in the first half, the second period was a different story and Roy Hodgson's side were unlucky not to be awarded a penalty when Wilfried Zaha was appeared to be fouled by Adrian Mariappa.

After winning their latest point, Hodgson's side sit 15th in the Premier League and look likely to be playing in the top flight next season, despite not being mathematically safe.