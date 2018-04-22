Ernesto Valverde Claims Barcelona 'Forgot Their Champions League Misery' After Winning Copa del Rey

April 22, 2018

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde claimed his side "forgot" their Champions League disappointment when they played against Sevilla on Saturday.

The Catalan giants shockingly exited Europe's elite tournament by losing to AS Roma over two legs, yet they were able to clinch the Copa del Rey this weekend, beating familiar Spanish opposition 5-0 to claim the 30th Copa in their history.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Philippe Coutinho and Andres Iniesta - in what may have been his last final for La Blaugrana - combined to help their team to a convincing victory. And after the match, Valverde revealed that the players had been anxious to show that they were fine.

"Each competition is an opportunity and we had the chance to play a final without thinking about what had happened before," he said, via Marca.

"Clearly how we lost against Roma left an impact and today we have been better from the start. The idea was to win today and now we need to rubber stamp winning the league.

David Ramos/GettyImages

"I feel fine, when you lose in a competition with a big club there are always repercussions and not just small issues that would be the case elsewhere. This happened in the Super Cup and the Champions League for the way we were beaten.

"We were anxious to win something to show that we are fine."

Sevilla had shown lots of mettle prior to their final clash with the Primera Division leaders, but they were in no way prepared for the flurry of goals Barca were aiming to unleash.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

"We knew what we were up against and we went out with a lot of determination," Valverde continued. "We got the first goal and then we were able to cope with their pressure quite easily."

