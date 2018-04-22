Everton is set to confirm the appointment of PSV Eindhoven’s technical director Marcel Brands as its new director of football.

According to reports from the Mirror on Sunday, Brands is making the move across to Merseyside ahead of the next Premier League season, after stepping down from his current role at the recently confirmed Eredivisie champions. Brands' move to the Toffees had been the subject of speculation for many months. And, in fresh quotes from the Mirror, Brands himself admitted that he had been in contact with the club for quite some time: "It is correct. The first contact with Everton goes back to 2016."

On his departure, he added: "Saying goodbye to the people at this club will be the hardest thing for me.

Brands insists that PSV's coach Phillip Cocu won't be making the move alongside him to Goodison. Although, it is believed that he wishes to take PSV's Mexican winger Hirving Lozano and Ajax attacker Hakim Ziyech with him. 22-year-old Lozano, who has scored 24 goals for club and country in the 2017/18 season, has just recently signed with super-agent Mino Raiola. And, it looks likely that Raiola will be working with Brands in a partnership for future signings to Everton.

In light of Brands' move, it remains to be seen what will happen to Everton's current director of football Steve Walsh. Walsh joined the club from Leicester, after being credited for signing N'Golo Kanté, a move which greatly helped the Foxes on their way to the Premier League title.

However, after an extremely poor season on the pitch for Everton, many are unconvinced about Walsh's impact and the main consensus seems to be that he will either take on a minimized role at the club or be shown the exit door.