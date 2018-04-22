FA Cup Twitter Handle Expertly Banters Harry Kane Following Anonymous Display vs Man Utd

Bravo to the FA Cup's official Twitter account for doing a joke at the expense of Harry Kane that isn't about the striker trying to claim something...



Tottenham took on Manchester United in the competition's semi-final on Saturday evening, with the Red Devils coming out on top thanks to goals from Alexis Sanchez and Ander Herrera .

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

It was a bright first half hour from Spurs, who had taken the lead in the game through Dele Alli, but ultimately experience told and Jose Mourinho and United handled their opponents with relative ease once they went ahead.



It was another particularly quiet afternoon for star striker Kane, who was well marshalled by fellow Englishman Chris Smalling throughout the game.



Kane has been in deadly form this season, but had to feed off scraps as Smalling and his partner Phil Jones held firm.

Me: What’s that in your pocket, Chris?



Chris: pic.twitter.com/7purpLUJMf — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) April 21, 2018

The duo came in for high praise after the game for their management of the 24-year-old, and opposing fans gave the striker stick for his lack of influence on the game.



But the most cutting piece of banter game from none other than the FA Cup's actual Twitter handle, which had the message 'Me: What's in your back pocket, Chris? Chris:...' followed up with a video clip of Smalling simply saying the words 'Harry Kane'.

The clip was taken from a previous Q&A-style interview Smalling had done whilst on England duty to which Kane was one of his answers, but the cheeky FA Cup sensed the opportunity to exercise some wicked bantz and executed with aplomb...