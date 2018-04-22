​French Report Claims Borussia Dortmund Is One of Four Possible Destinations for Arsene Wenger

Borussia Dortmund could be the next destination for Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, according to reports in France.

The 68-year-old announced on Friday that this year would be his last with the Gunners, despite his contract running until the end of next season.

Paris Saint-Germain, the French national team and China have all been touted as potential next stops for the Strasbourg-born manager. However, according to Telefoot, BVB is also a possibility.

#Téléfoot

Quel avenir pour Arsène Wenger ? Il est courtisé par plusieurs clubs et sélections. pic.twitter.com/c3zMQOxSye — Téléfoot (@telefoot_TF1) April 22, 2018

Since taking over from Peter Bosz earlier in the campaign, Peter Stoger has guided Dortmund to a more respectable placing in the Bundesliga; currently sitting third in Germany's top flight, five points into the Champions League places with three games remaining.

However, despite the 52-year-old's stewardship bringing a definite improvement on the pitch, even without star-striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who Wenger lured to Arsenal in January, it has still been a disappointing season at the Signal Iduna Park.

And the Frenchman, who will bring an end on nearly 22 years in north London this summer, is reportedly seen by BVB's hierarchy as someone who could take the club forward.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

(You may also like Alexis Sanchez Reveals What He Told Arsene Wenger After Frenchman's Decision to Leave Arsenal)

But while a role at Germany's second-biggest club could seem appealing for the veteran coach, the bookies believe Didier Deschamps' job with the French national team may look more attractive.

Of course, depending on how Les Bleus get on at the World Cup this summer could be a contributing factor in any agreement, with a below par showing opening the door for the Federation Francaise de Football to pull the trigger on the 49-year-old in preference of the Gunners man.

Meanwhile, Luis Enrique, Patrick Vieira and Carlo Ancelotti are seen by Telefoot as the three frontrunners to take the reigns at the Emirates Stadium ahead of next term.