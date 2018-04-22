Jose Mourinho Insists Man Utd 'Deserved to Win' Tense FA Cup Semi Final Clash With Spurs

By 90Min
April 22, 2018

Jose Mourinho believes his team were deserving winners of Saturday's FA Cup clash against Tottenham at Wembley, after his men came from a goal down to win 2-1 and book a place in the final for the 20th time.

The United boss got his tactics spot on in the game with his midfield three of Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba proving to be a formidable partnership. Mourinho was seen to be very animated on the sidelines and taking notes as early as five minutes in, and he remains adamant his side were deserving of their victory.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the win, which came after goals from Alexis Sanchez and Ander Herrera, Mourinho said: "The players deserved to win. When you deserve [to win], especially against teams like Spurs, it's even more important. Both teams started very strong, very aggressive. 

"They were better than us, they scored and there was a period when we lost control in midfield. But the second half was quite calm because we had the feeling it would be very difficult to lose the game and most probably we would win it."

Mourinho also took time to express his opinions on the criticism shown towards his side in the wake of their shock defeat to West Brom at Old Trafford which mathematically handed Manchester City the Premier League title. The United boss believes his side are too often criticised, and questions why the 20-time champions are not receiving more praise for their recent achievements.

Mourinho told MUTV: “We should ask ourselves why there is too many critics on all of us? We can finish second with six more points.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

To do that with all the fantastic teams we play against will be an achievement for a club that couldn't do it for a few years now. And it will be a fourth final in three years. So, maybe too much criticism. The best way to answer to it is to work and to live with it and to cope with it and to fight, which is what we all did this week."

