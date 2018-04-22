Jupp Heynckes Denies Real Madrid Have Scheduling Advantage Ahead of Champions League Clash

Bayern Munich boss Jupp Heynckes does not believe that Real Madrid's prolonged respite ahead of their Champions League showdown this week offers the Spanish side any significant advantage.

The Bundesliga champions warmed up for the visit of Los Blancos on Wednesday with a comfortable 3-0 win at Hannover this weekend, in which the likes of Mats Hummels, Joshua Kimmich, Robert Lewandowski – who appeared as a second-half substitute – and Franck Ribery were all afforded a break from the starting lineup.

Thomas Müller, Robert Lewandowski and Sebastian Rudy scored in the second half as Bayern won 3-0 at Hannover.



However, with Zinedine Zidane's side scheduled to play Sevilla in this matchweek, and Los Rojiblancos otherwise engaged with the Copa del Rey final, the Spaniards have enjoyed much longer to prepare themselves for the semi-final.

But Heynckes insisted to Goal that he was unsure as to whether the extra time would offer a significant advantage for Real Madrid, although reminded his players that their concentration levels are crucial if they are to overcome the 12-time winners.

"You never know if it [Madrid's extra preparation time] is something important", the veteran coach eyeing his third European crown said.

"The most important thing at the moment is the psychology," Heynckes told reporters after Saturday's game. It is key that everyone is already fixed on the Madrid game, that we only think and focus about that.

"The truth is that it was very important to win before playing the Champions League, it always is. We are used to playing every three days for a long time; the important thing is that the players want to play always and be prepared.

"It is vital that they want to be on the pitch to show me that they want to play."