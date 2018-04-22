Jurgen Klopp Admits 'Risk' Paid Off With Mo Salah & Other Clubs Could Have Signed Egyptian Superstar

By 90Min
April 22, 2018

Jurgen Klopp has expressed his delight at the impact of Liverpool's Egyptian attacker Mohamed Salah this season.

Salah, who joined the Reds for around a reported £37m last June, has scored a remarkable 41 times in his debut season on Merseyside, including 31 in the Premier League - equalling the goal record in a 38-game season. 

Klopp admitted that the club took a slight gamble when they bought him from Roma last summer, but the risk has well and truly paid off. 

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Speaking via The Mirror, Klopp said: "Mo is a very good player and we hoped – although we were pretty sure – that it would all work out. 


"But we couldn’t be 100 per cent sure. When you buy a player you always take the risk that it doesn’t work.


"Is it a bargain? I don’t know but it’s the business we are in. Mo has stepped up to make the next step in his development, but we should remember that at Roma he was also really, really good."

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

When asked on Salah's current market price, Klopp added: "That doesn’t interest me. I think we paid £37m – I’m not even sure of the price – but that was the market at the time.

"Other teams could have bought him. Is it that now he’s scored 40 goals maybe we should pay £50m?”

PFA Player of the Year nominee, Salah scored with a deft finish n Saturday's 2-2 draw against West Bromwich Albion, equaling the Premier League's record for the most goals by a player in a 38-game season.

On Tuesday night, Salah faces his old club Roma in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals, as Liverpool look to continue their incredible European journey.

