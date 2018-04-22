Jurgen Klopp Bemoans Dry Pitch & Attacks West Brom After Earning 'Useless' Draw With Liverpool

By 90Min
April 22, 2018

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp cut a frustrated figure after his side threw away a two goal advantage to succumb to a 2-2 draw against West Brom, as he laid the blame at the feet of the officials and the quality of the pitch. 

The Reds looked to destined to secure a comfortable win on the road after Danny Ings and Mohamed Salah both hit the back of the net at the Hawthorns. 

Yet, Liverpool were powerless to stop the Baggies' comeback as the home side struck twice through Jake Livermore and Salomon Rondon in the final 11 minutes to leave Klopp seething on the touchline. 

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

With Klopp intent on protecting his players, the German pointed towards Ahmed Hegazi's unsportsmanlike conduct which should have received a red card, a penalty claim which was denied after Ings was taken out by Craig Dawson and a pitch he claimed was too dry.

"I was not happy with the pitch, you can imagine that. It was a difficult game, especially after the pitch got drier and drier," he told Sky Sports

"West Brom obviously decided not to water the pitch in half-time again. And it was quite difficult. If the pitch is dry, you can pass the ball not really through three or four yards. That is for all teams in the world, if they play football.

"If you do it like West Brom, the ball is constantly in the air and you do not need a wet pitch. But that is how it is and we have to deal with that. And they can do it next year, playing football with a dry pitch in the Championship. So that is how it is and we have to deal with it."

On the refereeing decisions which did not go Liverpool's way, Klopp added: "Then we had the situation early in the second half, Ings in the box, you saw the pictures - it could be a penalty. And the situation with Hegazi and Ings, I do not know…You need a little bit of, not even help, only the right decision. So that is twice not…

"My analyst showed it to me [Hegazi's punch on Ings]. I do not have to say anything about that. I do not know why he did it, there was no reason for that, but he did it.

"And with the penalty situation, people were laughing at Ings that he goes down in that situation, nobody can stand on their feet in that situation.

"We know what we are responsible for, but with the number of games, stuff like that, and then you need only the right decisions. Not on your side, not that, only the right and then everything is fine at the end and we win here 3-0 or 3-1."

With a Champions League semi-final awaiting on Tuesday Liverpool will be eager to put the result at the Hawthorns behind them as they seek passage into the European Cup final, before returning to their fight for a top four place against Stoke.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)