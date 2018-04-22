How to Watch Juventus vs. Napoli: Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Juventus vs. Napoli in a key Serie A battle on Sunday, April 22. 

By Charlotte Carroll
April 22, 2018

Napoli travels to Turin to face Juventus on Sunday in a huge Serie A match.

Napoli sits just four points behind Juventus in the Serie A table and could pull within a point with four games to go.

Juventus currently sits atop the Serie A table with 85 points from 27 wins and four draws on the season. The team is coming off a 1–1 draw against struggling Crotone. Juventus has only lost one game at home in the league this season, which bodes well for the hosts. 

Napoli, meanwhile, enters Sunday in second place in the table with 81 points from 33 games and is hoping to end Juventus's six-year run atop the league. 

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports Español

Live: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

