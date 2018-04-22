Juventus Withdraw From Race for Cagliari Star Leaving Door Open to Milan Duo

Juventus have opted to withdraw from the race for highly rated Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella, according to reports in Italy.

The 21-year-old has caught the eye of a number of European superpowers this season including AC Milan, Inter, Liverpool and Olympique Lyonnais, despite starring in a relegation-threatened outfit.

The Old Lady were reported to be also amongst that list of clubs who had set the Italian as one of their priority summer targets; however, according to Calciomercato, that is no longer the case, with directors Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici switching the direction of their attention elsewhere.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

It is thought that Bryan Cristante or Lorenzo Pellegrini are instead the preferred options for Bianconeri, who are keen to shore up their midfield over the summer.

The Milan clubs, meanwhile, are indeed still in the running, with Inter coach Luciano Spalletti said to be an admirer of Barella's quality and technique on the ball.





It is expected that Nerazzurri sporting director Piero Ausilio will aim to reduce Cagliari's asking price, however, with the 45-year-old's plan being to offer "technical counterparts" to overcome president Tommaso Giulini's €20m valuation.

La Beneamata are also monitoring Roma's Kevin Strootman and Nice's Wylan Cyprien, although much will depend on the San Siro outfit's European qualification, with the club currently sat outside of the Champions League places by a point despite their 2-1 win over ChievoVerona on Sunday afternoon.

Ausilio has already stated that the club will not be forced to sell their big-name players this summer despite Financial Fair Play rulings, although, whether the funds are available to buy players is another question.