Manchester City hosts Swansea City at Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The newly-crowned Premier League champions, Man City will be missing Argentine striker Sergio Aguero after he underwent right knee surgery earlier this week. Aguero will miss the rest of the club season and will hope to return to action in time for the World Cup.

Man City may already own the Premier League title, but it could still possibly break the record for most goals, points and wins in a single season.

As for Swansea, the match is vital to its survival hopes. The club is just four points clear of the relegation zone, though it has a game in hand on 18th-place Southampton.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

