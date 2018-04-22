Mourinho Claims He's 'Happy If Wenger Is Happy' After Arsenal Boss' Sudden Departure Announcement

Jose Mourinho put past feuds to one side and offered up a classy tribute to Arsene Wenger, following news that the Frenchman will be stepping down as Arsenal manager at the end of the season.

Wenger has found his position at Arsenal under increasing scrutiny in recent seasons with many speculating when he would finally step aside. However, his sudden notice of his impending departure shocked the football world - with the Frenchmen having been at the helm of the Gunners for 22 years.

Wenger and Mourinho have had a storied rivalry and clashes between the two have been among the most hotly anticipated in the Premier League. However, Mourinho following the news of Wenger's departure was quick to pay tribute.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Mourinho told a news conference at Carrington on Friday: “If he is happy, I am happy. If he’s sad, I’m sad. I always wish the best for my opponents.

“I’m pretty sure that we as a club and especially because Mr. Wenger and Arsenal were, for many many years, the biggest rivals of Sir Alex’s era, if you can say that, I’m pretty sure that we as a club will show Mr. Wenger the respect that he deserves.

“Three Premier League titles, seven FA Cups and not just that, what he did in Japan, in France, what he brought to French football, what he gave to Arsenal, even in the period without Premier League titles.

“So again, if he’s happy with the decision, I’m really happy and I hope he doesn’t retire from football.”

While Wenger has been tipped for a move to PSG following his departure, Arsenal fans will be hoping their next manager can build on Wenger's legacy while restoring the club's former glory.