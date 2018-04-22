Newcastle Forward Claims He Almost Left the Club to Join Tottenham a Couple of Seasons Ago

By 90Min
April 22, 2018

Newcastle United forward Ayoze Perez has come up trumps in recent weeks as the Magpies have accelerated away from the relegation zone, but he actually almost left the club a couple of seasons ago to join Tottenham.

The Spaniard has been a pivotal figure over the past few weeks for the club, scoring vital goals against Leicester, Huddersfield and Arsenal to help lift the club up to 10th in the Premier League on 41 points.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

It's been an indifferent campaign on a personal level for Perez, who has received some stick throughout the season from his own supporters, but at 24 the player still has room to develop and in 2018 he has begun to show flashes of his potential - scoring five goals and assisting on four others in the league.

Most fans will be relieved to see Perez performing to his true capabilities now, but the player has revealed he came 'pretty close' to leaving the club to join Spurs a couple of seasons ago.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

He told the Shields Gazzette: "In the end it [a move to Tottenham] did not happen. It was a couple of seasons ago. Man United was of more interest than anything else, but Tottenham was pretty close. In the end, it did not come to anything, but staying here was not negative. I enjoyed playing in the second division. It made me improve in many ways, and I was happy."

Newcastle are next in action against Everton on Monday, and Perez will be hoping to continue his rich vein of form to give the Toon Army even more of a reason to be thankful he didn't join Spurs.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)