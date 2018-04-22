Neymar Confident He'll Return From Injury Before World Cup

Neymar has confirmed he will return from injury in time to feature at this summer's World Cup despite being ruled out for the season in February through injury.

The 26-year-old suffered a hairline fracture to his fifth metatarsal during Paris Saint-Germain's 3-0 defeat to Marseille on February 25 and underwent "successful" surgery in early March.

There were concerns whether the Brazilian favourite would be available his nation's battle in Russia across June and July, but the world's most expensive player revealed to Fifa's official website that he would be part of Tite's travelling squad.

"I'll have enough time to return for the World Cup and prepare beforehand", Neymar said. "It's not good being injured, but I feel rested.

"We have to look at it from the positive angle. I hope I can get there even better than I was. I have some doubts, of course — it's my first surgery, it's normal.

"I'll get in shape, work as hard as I can. From the moment I can resume training, I'll dedicate myself even more because the dream is closer, the World Cup. I waited four years for this opportunity, and now it's closer."

Brazil were heavily reliant on the country's poster-boy during the last World Cup in 2014, where he scored four goals and assisted once during his five outings in the competition.

However, a fractured vertebra in the quarter-final ruled the 25-year-old out of Selecao's semi-final embarrassment against Germany, where the hosts crashed out 7-1 at the hands of Die Mannschaft at the Mineirao in what is still regarded as one the nation's darkest footballing days.