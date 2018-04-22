Peter Stoger Lauds 'Important' Win Over Leverkusen as BVB Edge Closer to UCL Qualification

Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Stöger was eager to praise his entire squad for performing at the highest level "across the full 90 minutes" following their 4-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Jadon Sancho became the Bundesliga's youngest ever goalscorer when he notched Dortmund's opening goal of the game.

Temporary captain Marco Reus then scored a brace for the Black and Yellows, either side of Maxi Philipp's powerful strike, to ensure all three points stayed at the Westfalenstadion this weekend.

"Of course, it was an extremely important match against a direct rival," Stöger told the club's official website. "But we still have quite a bit to do.

"Leverkusen are still hot on our heels and have torn apart some of their recent opponents, while Hoffenheim areon very good form too. We're not so stable, which is why every three points we pick up represents an important step.

"That's precisely why the defeat last week was doubly frustrating. Nothing's been achieved yet but this victory was very important. It was a better performance by us.

"In terms of the running, we put in it was okay, we worked well off the ball and showed the necessary physicality. You could see that it works if everyone contributes something in all areas. And today that finally worked out across the full 90 minutes."

Dortmund now sit five points inside the Champions League places in the Bundesliga table and just one behind local rivals Schalke 04, with the Royal Blues travelling to face FC Köln on Sunday.