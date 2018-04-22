Peter Stoger Lauds 'Important' Win Over Leverkusen as BVB Edge Closer to UCL Qualification

By 90Min
April 22, 2018

Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Stöger was eager to praise his entire squad for performing at the highest level "across the full 90 minutes" following their 4-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Jadon Sancho became the Bundesliga's youngest ever goalscorer when he notched Dortmund's opening goal of the game. 

Temporary captain Marco Reus then scored a brace for the Black and Yellows, either side of Maxi Philipp's powerful strike, to ensure all three points stayed at the Westfalenstadion this weekend.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

"Of course, it was an extremely important match against a direct rival," Stöger told the club's official website. "But we still have quite a bit to do. 

"Leverkusen are still hot on our heels and have torn apart some of their recent opponents, while Hoffenheim areon very good form too. We're not so stable, which is why every three points we pick up represents an important step. 

"That's precisely why the defeat last week was doubly frustrating. Nothing's been achieved yet but this victory was very important. It was a better performance by us. 

"In terms of the running, we put in it was okay, we worked well off the ball and showed the necessary physicality. You could see that it works if everyone contributes something in all areas. And today that finally worked out across the full 90 minutes."

Dortmund now sit five points inside the Champions League places in the Bundesliga table and just one behind local rivals Schalke 04, with the Royal Blues travelling to face FC Köln on Sunday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)